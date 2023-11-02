FOOTBALL, basketball, AFL, rugby league, cricket, tennis, touch football, gymnastics were all on the agenda for primary school students recently.
On Friday, October 27, Year 5 and Year 6 students from Bathurst West Public School, Eglinton Public, Raglan Public and Perthville Public, participated in Interschool Sports.
The Interschool sport program was set over three Fridays, with October 27 being the second event.
Cubis Park in Eglinton hosted football, AFL and rugby league drills, with the Eglinton Tennis Club playing host to the tennis portion of the event.
Teachers from the four schools were joined by members of the public, who facilitated the sporting drills.
Members from the Eglinton District Football Club were there to help students step up their game with a variety of fun activities.
The last of the Interschool Sports days will be held on Friday, November 3.
