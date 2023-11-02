Western Advocate
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Photos

Photos from the Interschool Sport event at Cubis Park, Eglinton

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 3 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOOTBALL, basketball, AFL, rugby league, cricket, tennis, touch football, gymnastics were all on the agenda for primary school students recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.