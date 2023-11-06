WOMEN have often been told that the evening hours are something to be afraid of. Don't dress too provocatively, don't drink too much, and certainly don't walk home alone - not if you want to stay safe, anyway.
But in the 1970s, a movement began to Reclaim the Night - to empower women, and to serve as a reminder that women should be able to move freely through public spaces without the fear of assault.
In 2023, this tradition proved it was still going strong, and as a result, the Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC), in conjunction with other local services, hosted a Reclaim the Night event.
From 4:30pm, on Friday, October 27, Machattie Park was packed with music, and live entertainment as women marched around the park, to proclaim the message against violence against women.
Attendees walked together in their purple attire- the colour of domestic violence awareness, to prove their is power.
