LISTING five people a child can go to if they're feeling unsafe.
That was just one of the many safety lessons kids from Perthville Public School took from the school's annual child safety day, run in conjunction with the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.
On Friday, October 27, the school was one of thousands across Australia participating in the Day for Daniel, which is Australia's biggest child safety lesson.
Teacher at Perthville Public, Jen Hotham, said the kids loved being part of the event.
"Today we did Australia's biggest child safety lesson working with the Daniel Morcombe website. We had a hotdog day, the children all wore red and we did lessons on child safety."
She said the students engaged in lessons on keeping themselves safe with the slogan of recognise react and report.
"And the importance of talking early, talking often and keep talking."
Mrs Hotham said it was the third time the school has hosted the event.
"And each time we have done it bigger and better.
"The kids loved it.
"But the most important thing is we involved the community and the children have spent a lot of time talking with their parents in the lead up with this.
"The conversations are happening and we need them to keep happening," she said.
Student Emma Catlin said she learned a lot from the day.
"today is about speaking early (if you feel unsafe) and making sure kids are safe," she said.
She said one of the most important lessons she took from the day was the safety list of people she can go to if she needs to.
"We all made sure we have five people we can go out and talk to early," she said.
Fellow student Holly McPhail said she liked how "we were told how to keep ourselves and other kids safe."
The Day for Daniel is run in conjunction with the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.
The Daniel Morcombe Foundation was established in honour of Daniel Morcombe to make Australia a safer place for children.
It was founded by parents Bruce and Denise after their son was abducted and murdered in December 2003 while waiting to catch a bus on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.
The aims of the Foundation are to educate children and young people about how to stay safe in physical and online environments and to support young victims of crime.
