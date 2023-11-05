WHETHER they're rebranding, starting from scratch, or learning the ropes, everyone attending the Accelerate@Upstairs will do just that - accelerate their careers.
A group of eager businessmen and women, working in different roles across a range of fields, are part-way through a new innovation program designed to help them grow and succeed in their respective roles.
Portland resident Emma Craig is currently in the process of opening a new business with her family, Kadimah Park, and said after only one and a half days of the five-day course she's already gaining invaluable information.
"It's home to my parents' business which is Blue Mountains Honey and my own business, Not Without Spice," Ms Craig said.
"So it's honey and spice in one home and we're planning on opening up the property because we've got a commercial onsite to offer a honey cellar style experience."
Ms Craig said she is hoping to open the gates to the public in the new year and her outlook on the process changed almost immediately after beginning the Accelerate program.
"It kind of started with me thinking it's about setting a date and opening, to now looking at the structure of being in a family business and how each of our roles will play out," she said.
"I think the delivery is something that's made it easy to tackle those things, rather than just sitting in a space watching slides."
Another business owner attending the course is Bronwyn Wright, who bought Red Chair Boutique just over 12 months ago.
Ms Wright is looking to rebrand and has some big ideas in mind, including starting up an online service to compliment the shop, and is hoping to gain some vital skills in that area from the program.
"It's been pretty good. It's asking questions that you wouldn't think to ask yourself," she said.
"I'm hoping to get an online store and I'm not very tech savvy, so I think part of the program will help in those areas."
Accelerate@Upstairs isn't just for business owners, with employees looking to expand their knowledge and skill sets also in attendance.
Graduate accountant at O'Connor Accounting and Business Services Mandy G C moved to Bathurst almost two years ago - and knew no one.
So networking is something she believes is very important for all business people - whether they're owners or not - and is what she hopes to get out of the program.
"Whatever you want to do, the key thing is the networking, without it you can't start anything," Ms G C said.
"I've already got some of the things out of this program. The way I used to think has been challenged and changed a little bit I would say.
"It's a really nice program."
