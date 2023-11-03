THE Diocesan Catholic Girls High School (Dio) class of 1978 - 1983 celebrated their 40 year reunion recently.
On Saturday, October 28, approximately 40 ex-students and their partners gathered in the Macquarie Room at Panthers Bathurst to reminisce on the days of the old school yard.
The reunion was organised by Sharon Bridges, Anne McIntosh, Beck Charlton, Lee-Anne McKinnon and Monica Haberecht.
Some former Dio teachers, and current MacKillop College Bathurst teachers also attended the event, and shared stories on the ways that the school has changed over the years, including the change in name.
The event was followed by a brunch on the morning of Sunday, October 29, which was hosted at the home of one of the organisers.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.