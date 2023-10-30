"IT was my fault, I shouldn't have been there, or I shouldn't have done that," were words that Sue Burke heard over and over again when she was working as a sexual assault counsellor with Western NSW Health.
She was one of the first women in the area to become a counsellor, and when she started, there were only four people in the region working in the service.
The service has since grown significantly, and Ms Burke played a large part, which is why she was chosen as a guest speaker for the Reclaim the Night event at Machattie Park, on Friday, October 27.
The event was run by the Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC), in conjunction with other local services to spread awareness against domestic and sexual violence.
The Reclaim the Night movement began in the 1970s as a way to empower women, and to serve as a reminder that women should be able to move freely through public spaces without the fear of assault.
Ms Burke worked in the sexual assault field for around 30 years, and in that time, she dealt with countless cases, but the beginning of her career was vastly different to what the field looks like now.
"It was very difficult in those days, but we couldn't get staff and we couldn't get doctors to examine victims. It wasn't accepted as something that was important in health," she said.
"We had to fight to actually get some space and some room for the doctors to examine women and children who had been sexually assaulted.
"And at that time there were a lot of myths ... and so a lot of the victims still held those beliefs - 'it was my fault, I shouldn't have been there, or I shouldn't have done that'."
Though these beliefs are still held by some today, Ms Burke's role was to help assist victims to understand that what happened was in no way their fault.
And during her time as a sexual assault counsellor, Ms Burke said she has helped hundreds, if not thousands of clients, which is something she is honoured by.
But, regardless of how many people she has been able to assist, there are some cases that will always stick with her.
"I'll never forget," she said.
Since then, the service has grown to have hundreds of employees, and to now cater for victims of domestic and family violence as well as sexual assault.
And the message is always the same - it's all about care, comfort and compassion.
"You don't need to know all the details, it's just 'you're here, you're safe, and you're okay'," Ms Burke said.
And the message that Ms Burke shared to approximately 40 men, women and children who attended the Reclaim the Night event, was all about allowing women to love their bodies and parade their rights to walk in the night.
"Be proud of that beautiful body you've got, and don't let anyone touch it," she said.
