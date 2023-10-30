Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Blake Lawson named new Bathurst Panthers president after being ruled out of 2024 due to injury

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 30 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY say bad luck comes in threes and unfortunately Blake Lawson knows all about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.