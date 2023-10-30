THEY say bad luck comes in threes and unfortunately Blake Lawson knows all about it.
The two-time Bathurst Panthers first grade premiership winner suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury at the NSW Koori Knockout in early October, ruling him out for the entire 2024 season.
That comes after he missed the entirety of the 2021 and 2022 season after suffering back-to-back ACL injuries, before returning to action in July of this year.
Lawson will be looking at a 12-18 month spell on the sideline and because it's his third ACL injury, it's not a simple process.
He'll have to undergo a bone graft ahead of the reconstruction surgery, making the process longer than usual.
And while he'll be sidelined for a considerable amount of time, he'll still be at the games, cheering on his mates as the new president of the club.
"I've always tried to help out where I can, so I was kind of happy to step in and help out," he said.
"Dave Hotham will be vice president this year, stepping back [from president].
"He's got his own busy life, like we all do. So I was happy to step in and help out."
Lawson said he's thrilled to have the support of a strong committee, particularly that of long-term treasurer Danny Dwyer.
"I wouldn't have done it if Danny wasn't there, to be honest. That was my only request," he said.
"It kind of shows what kind of man he is and the kind of impact he has in the club."
While he'll be out for 2024, Lawson didn't confirm if he'll be back in 2025, saying he's "unsure" about his playing future.
He's just glad he'll still be able to support the boys, even though he won't be playing.
"That's the main reason I've stepped into the new role," he said.
"Having the last couple of years not being able to play, I personally struggled not being a part of the playing group.
"This kind of thing is a bit more of a hands on kind of thing."
