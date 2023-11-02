Ideal family home in prime location

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday November 3: 16 Kite Place, Raglan:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 16 Kite Place, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
This luxurious freshly renovated split-level home displays the next level definition of class. Showcasing an exceptional standard of finishes and an abundance of space and style throughout, 16 Kite Place exceeds all expectations.
Listing agent, Brent Osborne, said that with a versatile and functional floor plan, quiet cul-de-sac location and the shed of your dreams, this home is sure to impress. "I had the pleasure of selling this home to the current owners in 2021, and I still remember the potential I felt it had at the time.
"Vaulted ceilings, good natural light, well proportioned, it had a lot of attributes that would respond well to a renovation," he said. "It's one thing to be able to see the potential, but being able to bring it to life is another thing and I can honestly say the renovation of 16 Kite Place is one of the best I've seen in my career and it's a credit to the current owners."
The home boasts an expansive living area at the front of the home featuring vaulted ceilings and a modern colour palette. A fireplace and stylish pendant lighting complete this space, while adjacent to the living area is the brand new kitchen featuring ample storage and bench space, and also a top of the line oven.
There's multiple living options throughout the home with a dining room or sunroom, home office, rumpus room or retreat, and multiple outdoor areas to enjoy the sun at different times of the day.
The property offers five bedrooms and three newly renovated bathrooms. All upstairs bedrooms open out to the verandah with views back over Bathurst, while the main bedroom boasts an ensuite and well appointed walk-in robe.
By far the biggest transformation at the property is the downstairs area which is now the perfect teenagers retreat or second accommodation option.
Featuring an open living area and room for a bedroom, the third toilet and shower is located adjacent and the space has its own external access. A neutral colour palette is given personality by beautiful green feature walls and the windows are framed by the arches on the facade.
16 Kite Place is a pleasure to inspect and is set to change the values of properties in the popular suburb of Raglan which is known for its excellent public school, parks, improvements in infrastructure and facilities, and its proximity to Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.