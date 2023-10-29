PORTLAND woman Gloria Bird had the support of her family behind her as she held a charity hair chop at Panthers Bathurst recently.
Ms Bird and her great-granddaughters Leah and Carmen Islip decided to lose all or part of their locks to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The hair was donated to the Australia Alopecia Areata Foundation, which makes wigs for those who have the auto-immune disease.
Ms Bird is a fundraising haircut veteran who previously submitted to the chop in order to raise money for the leukaemia cause.
The Western Advocate was at Panthers Bathurst before the haircut formalities began.
