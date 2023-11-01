LAST year it was 21st century composers and this year it will be music written for the silver screen.
Following the Bathurst City and RSL Band's triumphant concert return (after an eight-year gap) in 2022, the group is getting ready for another major performance.
"Following our successful Playing it Forward: A Concert last year, the Bathurst City and RSL Band Association is thrilled to present a combined concert of our fabulous concert band and our upcoming youth band featuring music written for the silver screen," promotions officer Annalee Patten said.
"The concert will be held in the auditorium of the Bathurst RSL Club on Sunday, November 12, with lunch from 12.30pm for a 1pm concert start.
"A gold coin donation upon entry will be contributed to the Defence Community Dogs.
"We invite everyone to have some lunch at the RSL restaurant, and stay on for an afternoon of movie music delight."
A revival of the youth band was announced early in 2022 and primary and high school aged children learning an instrument were encouraged to join.
The upcoming concert in the Bathurst RSL Club auditorium will follow the Bathurst City and RSL Band playing at one of the participating Spring Spectacular gardens during the last weekend of October.
In recent months, the band has also played at a combined concert in Lithgow, at the Bathurst Winter Festival and at the Festival of Bells.
