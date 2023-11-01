Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Regional strategy considers taking water from Coxs or Lachlan for Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macquarie River at Bathurst and Lake Lyell (which impounds the Coxs River) near Lithgow. File pictures.
The Macquarie River at Bathurst and Lake Lyell (which impounds the Coxs River) near Lithgow. File pictures.

A NEWLY released regional water strategy floats the idea of taking from the Coxs River near Lithgow or from the Lachlan Valley to help meet the thirst of a rapidly growing Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.