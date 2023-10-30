SHE had the colours of the Panorama Platypi on her back in 2023, but in Kandy Kennedy's return to Jack Arrow Oval on Sunday, she came dressed in a different jersey.
The former NRLW and the Indigenous All Star has made the move to Wiradjuri Goannas for the 2024 season and while her team went down to the Platypi in the fifth round of Western Women's Rugby League, she certainly made an impact.
Kennedy started Sunday's match at prop and she was an unstoppable force up through the middle, carving up valuable territory for the visitors and she even bagged herself two tries.
She said she linked up with the Goannas in 2024 so she could play with some friends and she said she's been absolutely enjoying herself.
"I know a few of the girls and they just had babies and stuff and I've played footy with them for years," she said.
"It's just good to play with them, because some of them are mums now.
"I just go out there and have fun. Hopefully I can just bring some knowledge to the team because I've been playing footy for a very long time now."
Kennedy is up to four tries this season now, having scored a double in the opening round 24-22 win over Orange Vipers.
She admitted the youth of the Platypi played a big part in the hosts getting the win.
"It was a pretty good game," she said.
"I think the other team just had some younger girls coming through that were good.
"We were missing a few girls ourselves, so once they start coming back, hopefully we can get a good result in the next game."
With two games to go and still a chance of taking the minor premiership, although it's rather slim, Kennedy believes her team still has plenty to offer.
"I think we're still working on how each other plays and stuff like that," she said.
"But today was a good hit out because I think we know how to play together now."
