LISTING five people a child can go to if they're feeling unsafe.
That was just one of the many safety lessons kids from Perthville Public School took from the school's annual child safety day, run in conjunction with the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.
On Friday, October 27, the school was one of thousands across Australia participating in the Day for Daniel, which is Australia's biggest child safety lesson.
Teacher at Perthville Public, Jen Hotham, said the kids loved being part of the event.
Student Emma Catlin said she learned a lot from the day.
"Today is about speaking early (if you feel unsafe) and making sure kids are safe," she said.
She said one of the most important lessons she took from the day was the safety list of people she can go to if she needs to.
"We all made sure we have five people we can go out and talk to early," she said.
