WHEN I first ran for council in 2012, two main issues were driving me.
One was supporting local food production for local consumption, but the big one was doing tourism better.
On the former, I helped set up the Bathurst Wholefood Co-op, which is still going strong, but reforming our tourism is unfinished business.
Back in the day, I criticised council's first ever Destination Management Plan, with the Advocate headline quoting me in 2015: "DMP is a $60k dud." And it was.
And although council has improved markedly, the raw tourism data shows we must do better.
Bathurst (including motorsport events) was behind Orange in 2022 for visitor numbers, visitor total expenditure, and behind Mudgee (and Orange) for visitor expenditure per person (ref: DNSW).
Orange and more recently Mudgee have both reformed by establishing an independent, private sector-driven tourism body. I called for this model nearly a decade ago because it can work well for Bathurst.
Brand Orange, as it was originally called, was born when local vignerons put their own money on the table and commissioned Kim Currie to assess their options for better events and marketing.
These days, Orange 360 has incredible member support, regularly delivers quality events that are marketed nationally and globally, and ultimately has done wonders to transform Orange into a great destination founded on wine.
I'm not worried about Bathurst's product range because we have some exciting new restaurants, unique luxury accommodation, and high-end experiences opening in the next couple of months to further strengthen our existing offerings of unsurpassed regional heritage, world-standard museums, galleries, theatre, sports, and a family-friendly mix of food, drink, accommodation, and live music.
Celebrity chef Matt Moran sees our potential too and is investing deeply in Rockley and Bathurst, but he's not alone.
Project Elevate is an energetic local consortium of local tourism businesses with a progressive vision for Bathurst, as co-founded by Hamish Keith (Wilga Station) and Nick Jones (Bathurst Grange).
There are over 16 local gems already joined (such as Reckless Brewing, Wilga Station, Rockley Pub, Vanessa Pringle Florist and Grange Distillery) and it's growing.
Reforming our local tourism structure means doing things more efficiently for better results, not just to boost individual tourism businesses' hip pocket but to benefit our entire community who live, work, and play here 24/7.
Over the coming months, I'll be investigating the best fit-for-purpose strategy and actions to reform our local tourism structure, starting with the critical role council plays.
With the amount of energy and enthusiasm I'm seeing from the private sector, along with support from Destination NSW, the stars are aligning both metaphorically and literally to transform Bathurst into a premium destination.
To be continued ...
