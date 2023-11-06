Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Dr Ross Wilson is the 2023 recipient of The Brian Williams Award

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"EMBARRASSED" isn't the first thing that most people feel when receiving an award, but it was for Dr Ross Wilson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.