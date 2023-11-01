I AM pleased to see the Level the Playing Field Program is open for grant applications and will provide funding for new facilities or to upgrade existing facilities and sporting fields that will support sport participation across all levels for women and girls across NSW.
Upgrades might include upgrading fields, purchasing equipment, construction of female change rooms or facilities or developing programs that will bring more females to the sport.
Funding will also support new and upgraded lighting to enable more women and girls to undertake sport in a safe and inclusive environment.
Applications for grants of $200,000 to $2 million are open now and will close on Thursday, November 30 at 1pm.
All NSW state recognised sporting organisations, not-for-profit sporting organisations, private enterprises established under the Associations Incorporation Act 2009, community organisations and local councils are eligible. Apply now!
For more information, head to www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding
IT is disappointing to see this week the news of a slashing of end-of-life support services in NSW.
The NSW Labor Government have confirmed a previous $743 million to fund extra nurses, more beds to boost hospital capacity, access to services and the implementation of best-practice models for supportive and palliative care will no longer be going ahead as the funds are redirected elsewhere.
Locally, this means the expansion of the palliative care unit in Bathurst has now been cut.
Everyone has the right to die with dignity, and this package provided by the former NSW Government was providing better access to palliative care no matter where you live.
It is so disappointing to see it scrapped.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.