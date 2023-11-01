Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Find the funding you need to ensure everyone has a sporting chance | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 2 2023 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says grants are available for sporting organisations to promote female participation.
I AM pleased to see the Level the Playing Field Program is open for grant applications and will provide funding for new facilities or to upgrade existing facilities and sporting fields that will support sport participation across all levels for women and girls across NSW.

