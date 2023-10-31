ALL roads will lead to the Blayney Community Centre on Adelaide Street on Sunday, November 12 when choir singers from across the region gather for a choral workshop and public concert.
Canberra-based vocal group Luminescence will be presenting a free workshop from 12.30pm to 1.30pm which is open to all interested local singers.
A public concert will be held at 2pm, featuring Bathurst Panorama Chorus, Eclectica Choir, Cantar and Orange Male Voice Choir, with a special guest appearance by Luminescence.
Concert entry will be free and refreshments will be available.
Come and enjoy a smorgasbord of choral singing, celebrating the power of music and community in the Central West.
This event is generously supported by Arts OutWest. It's a free event.
FROM Brunswick Heads to Bermagui, 15 acts are set to hit the road across regional NSW starting late November.
It includes a Bathurst gig on Sunday, November 26 at Reckless Brewing.
The five Sister Cities tours span genres from hip-hop to alt-country, folk and soul and each feature three regional acts.
As part of this new initiative supported by MusicNSW, each act will headline a show in their own town and support each other on two additional dates.
Teaming up with an alt-country flavour are Magpie Diaries, Mandy Hawkes and Bathurst's Andy Nelson.
As well as the Bathurst gig, they'll play in Dungog and Murwillumbah.
AFTER a 40-year career in music education, Orange Regional Conservatorium (ORC) director Donna Riles has decided to retire.
The announcement of Donna's retirement comes at a time when she has been instrumental in securing a state-of-the-art new facility for the ORC and overseeing a period of steady growth and outstanding performance.
Donna leaves at the peak of her career and her legacy is expected to have a lasting impact on the ORC for many years to come.
"My time at the conservatorium as head of keyboard/schools liaison, and the last 11 years as director, has been remarkably enriching and rewarding. Now that we are on the cusp of an exciting period of development, I feel this is the right time," she said.
THE Corner Store Gallery Orange has announced the 2023 winner of the Mini Series Art Prize: Karlie Simring with her textiles series titled Animate.
Karlie has won a solo exhibition with the gallery in 2024 as first prize.
The Corner Store Gallery will champion Karlie's work and provide an established and professional platform for her to showcase and grow her practice.
The exhibition of all finalists' works continues at the gallery until November 5.
BATHURST'S much loved t.arts Gallery in Keppel Street turns 10 years old. The gallery is celebrating with a special T.Arts 10 exhibition opening Friday, November 3 and running to November 19.
Kandos Museum has a National Trust exhibition; Sophie Corks' and Carina Chambers' exhibition Town And Country continues at The Peisley Street Gallery, Orange; Orange Regional Museum has a new photography show, Capturing The Homefront; it's a Bathurst Arts Trail weekend with studios open Saturday and Sunday; the Lithgow Arts Trail runs this weekend and next with artists' studios open in Hartley, Kanimbla, Lithgow and Portland; and at Gang Gang Gallery, Lithgow, catch a beautiful exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Penny Steel called Ideal States And Sacred Places.
Bloom is a spectacular light and sound performance by Kellie O'Dempsey (light) and Mick Dick (sound) in Robertson Park, Orange on Friday, November 3 from 8pm. It's a large-scale live work of light, colour and sound that contemplates the transformational act of unfolding flora.
On the entertainment front, Rita: The Comic Opera by Donizetti will play at the Union Theatre, Lithgow on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 at 7pm; Lithgow Theatre Company presents the comedy Agatha Crusty And The Murder Mystery Dinner at Club Lithgow (multiple dates, opening November 3); the ever-popular Peel Jam is back Saturday, November 4 from noon to 8.30pm at Peel; and Vibes On The Green will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 11am at Portland Golf Club.
Details of all these and lots more exhibitions, music and other arts are under What's On on the Arts OutWest website.
APPLICATIONS for Arts OutWest's annual small grants program for local arts activities will close on Thursday, November 9. Apply online.
