They'll be singing from the same song sheet at Blayney | The arts

By Maryanne Jaques
November 1 2023 - 10:00am
Bathursts Panorama Chorus will perform at a free public concert at Blayney.
ALL roads will lead to the Blayney Community Centre on Adelaide Street on Sunday, November 12 when choir singers from across the region gather for a choral workshop and public concert.

