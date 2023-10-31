ARE you transitioning from primary to high school next year?
Then don't miss this community engagement day where you will meet new friends and enjoy a day of sport, music and other fun.
Boys to the Bush Boys is hosting their community engagement day, at Eglinton Sports Fields, on Wednesday November 1. The event will be a celebration of community engagement, cultural appreciation, mental health awareness, and the joy of sports and music.
The event, which gets underway at 9.30am and runs until 2.30pm reflects Boys to the Bush's core values of community, engagement, and respect, bringing diverse groups together harmoniously to celebrate unity and opportunity.
The day will feature a wide range of activities, including cultural stations where students can explore music, authentic artifacts, and traditional games, fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural diversity.
The event will also showcase mental health stations, providing valuable information and resources to help students navigate the challenges of adolescence with a focus on their well-being. Moreover, the event will present various national sports activities that promote physical health and teach essential life skills like teamwork and sportsmanship. The event will be infused with music, adding to the overall positivity and engagement of the day.
A significant aspect of the day is its emphasis on community involvement. Boys to the Bush recognises that it's not just about its organization but also about promoting the involvement of students and community members with other organisations within the community.
By bringing various groups together, this event serves as a platform to showcase the opportunities available for everyone to participate in the community.
"We are thrilled to be hosting the Community Engagement Day, as it encapsulates the very essence of what Boys to the Bush stands for - engagement, respect, and community," Kurt Hancock, from Boys to the Bush said.
"We believe that this event will empower students, instil a sense of belonging, and inspire them to actively participate in their communities."
