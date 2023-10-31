EVERYONE is welcome to attend when a chair is dedicated at a memorial in Bathurst's west in late November.
The Mid-State Sub-Branch of the National Servicemen's Association says the chair has been placed at the association's memorial near the Bathurst Crematorium car park.
The dedication service will be held on Saturday, November 25 starting at 11am.
"You will be able to view the names of national servicemen who died while on active service in South Vietnam or Malaysia during those conflicts in our memorial," Mid-State Sub-Branch president James Dietrich said.
