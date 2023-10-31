Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Chair to be dedicated near national servicemen memorial in Bathurst

October 31 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Servicemen's Association's chair and memorial in Bathurst's west.
The National Servicemen's Association's chair and memorial in Bathurst's west.

EVERYONE is welcome to attend when a chair is dedicated at a memorial in Bathurst's west in late November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.