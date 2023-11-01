BATHURST residents are being forced to look elsewhere for treatment or go without it altogether, with the area suffering from one of the highest shortages of healthcare providers in regional Australia.
The information came to light through the Westfund Regional Health Gap Report, which was released on November 2, 2023.
The report, completed in partnership with Insight Actuaries, examined the health-risk distribution, access to care and costs of treatment across eight key locations of Westfund Health Insurance's membership, including Bathurst, from January, 2016 to May, 2023.
Mudgee, Orange, Dubbo, Lithgow, Wollongong, Mackay and Townsville were also analysed.
These regions were selected based on member density and distribution, and the research considered their ability to access care in those regions.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The report found that Bathurst residents experience one of the highest shortages of healthcare providers, which may be affecting their health outcomes.
There are only 27 ancillary service providers, such as dentists, optometrists, physiotherapists, podiatrists, and psychologists, per 1000 lives.
In other regions with similar needs to Bathurst, there are approximately 250 per 1000 lives.
Westfund chief executive officer Mark Genovese said the findings for Bathurst were surprising.
While Westfund fully expected regional areas to have less service providers than their metropolitan counterparts, it was thought Bathurst might be fairing better given its proximity to Sydney.
"We thought Bathurst, given its proximity to the city, Sydney, it may not have the same sort of challenges some of the more remote communities have, but in actual fact it's no different," Mr Genovese said.
"It looks like as soon as you come over the mountains, these communities are having similar issues around accessing services.
"What our research was able to do was able to drill down further and find out, for particular towns, what areas their shortages are in, because every community is different."
He said, in Bathurst, the greatest shortages were in optometry, physiotherapy, podiatry and psychology, compared to other communities of a similar size.
People who require these, and other ancillary services, often need to travel for healthcare, and the burden of travel in itself is a barrier to people seeking treatment.
"They're either having to travel distances to get those services, or they just don't get it done," Mr Genovese said.
"And this is our biggest concern, because of the inconvenience and the challenge in getting looked at and around that preventative or early intervention stage, they're just ignoring their health needs, which leads to greater problems."
Ultimately, Bathurst and other regional communities deserve better, but the shortfalls highlighted by the Westfund Regional Health Gap Report will only get worse if action is not taken now.
This is due to the influx of people moving to regional areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put greater demand on what was already an inadequate number of services prior to their arrival.
"The problem is not going to go away; it is going to become greater as more and more people relocate out to the regions," Mr Genovese said.
Through its research, he said, Westfund is trying to identify where the gaps are and then provide assistance to fill those gaps.
"We are focusing on those areas to see what we can do to assist, and that will either be providing services through our care centres, where we might be able to facilitate face-to-face services, or using technology to provide telehealth services," he said.
"We've just signed up with This Way Up, which is an online mental health program that assists people with challenges getting in to see a psychologist, and that program kicked off three weeks ago and we've had hundreds of our members log on to it, utilise the service and register.
"What I've found with health after being in the industry now for three and a half years, it's quite a complex area and there's a range of issues. It's not just one matter, it's several matters, and each town is a little bit different.
"This report will allow, certainly for us and others, to focus on what the needs of Bathurst are."
Westfund is engaging with governments to push for solutions, and will be sharing its new report with the health departments at both a state and federal level.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.