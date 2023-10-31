ORANGE is mourning a giant of its public life, John Davis OAM.
He was the city's longest-serving mayor, a successful businessman, philanthropist and devoted servant of community sport.
"John was a wonderful human being ... he will be sorely missed," former deputy mayor Pam Ryan told Orange's Central Western Daily on Tuesday.
"I loved him to bits ... he was an extraordinary mayor in the way he led this community. He was very much a 'can-do' person.
"He was very, very kind and a generous person who had a lovely strong heart. When I was deputy principal at Canobolas High School, John was very generous, but he always gave anonymously. He didn't want any recognition or fanfare.
"I just loved the way he managed meetings; he didn't take any nonsense. He wouldn't let fluff and bother happen. He was never rude to people, but he certainly didn't let things get out of hand."
Mr Davis sat on Orange City Council from 2004 to 2017, serving as mayor for all but one year. It followed a stint in the top job at Blayney Shire Council.
"The thing with John Davis was he always had a vision for the future. It was something I really respected and admired," current Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson said.
"I think I've tried to learn a lot from John's leadership and I hope I have in some small way done that.
"He had a great empathy ... even though he was a strong leader. I know that he helped a lot of people behind the scenes ... that in itself makes him a truly wonderful man and a big loss for our community."
He coached the Blayney Bears to a Group 10 premiership in 1996, almost two decades after captaining the team to its first grand final win in 1977.
"Because of John Davis, Group 10 was at its strongest in the 1990s. He brought professionalism to the group," club stalwart Adam Hornby said.
"He'll be a big loss for the Central West. He helped the town of Blayney wherever he could. He was such a great sponsor."
Mr Davis was a patron of causes close to his heart, including Cancer Care Western NSW's Western Care Lodge from its inception in 2011.
In 2013 he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia - among the country's highest civilian honours - for "service to local government and the community of Orange".
John Davis Motors opened its doors as a used car dealership in 1983. It continues to operate as a family business on Bathurst Road.
Announcing his retirement to the CWD in 2017, he listed the Macquarie pipeline, stormwater harvesting scheme, Aquatic Centre and Northern Distributor Road among his proudest achievements on council.
"Sometimes your time comes up, I suppose. It's a bit like when you go and play football and suddenly you realise you've played your last game without really knowing why," he said at the time.
"I don't need to be remembered for anything in particular. I'd be very happy if, one night for instance, I was sitting in the gutter, and I was looking a bit worse for wear, and you simply thought enough of me to come up and just say 'g'day'.
"That's all I'd like."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.