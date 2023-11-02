STUDENTS at Denison College's Bathurst High Campus celebrated Halloween with face painting for a cause this year.
For a few gold coins, the staff and students had their faces painted throughout the day as they took part in the FACE it: childhood dementia awareness campaign.
FACE it is an initiative that seeks to fund research into the causes, care and possible cures for childhood dementia disorders.
The school itself has a special connection with the initiative.
Former Bathurst High student Megan Maack founded the Sanfilippo Children's Foundation in 2013, following the diagnosis of her two children with Sanfilippo Syndrome.
Ms Maack later founded the Childhood Dementia Initiative in 2020.
Students turned out in droves to be a part of the cause. Some even elected to donate after the paint ran out.
The Western Advocate popped in at lunch time to capture the moment at the Bathurst High Campus.
Check out the gallery above to see some of the artistic results.
