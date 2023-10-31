POLICE have released more information about an alleged robbery at a service station on the Sydney Road, Kelso last week.
Investigators have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance following the incident at about 2.30am on Friday, October 27.
Police say they were called to the BP on Sydney Road, next door to Carl's Jr, following reports a Toyota sedan had driven into the front of the store.
Police say they were told two men exited the vehicle and stole cash and cigarettes, before fleeing the scene. The shop attendant was not injured.
As inquiries continue, investigators have provided a description of two men who they say may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The first man is described as being of large build, wearing dark pants with a yellow and blue jacket, cap and black shoes.
The second man is described as being of large build, wearing red track pants, dark jacket and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area, is asked to contact Bathurst Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The service station had to be closed on the Friday morning after the incident as clean-up efforts started.
