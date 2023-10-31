Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Police release descriptions of two men after alleged Kelso servo robbery

Updated October 31 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE have released more information about an alleged robbery at a service station on the Sydney Road, Kelso last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.