The old saying is things come in three.
Well Slugger John Bullock and Brook Lynch are hoping that'll be true, as they endeavour to capture their third open doubles title in this Saturday's Eglinton club championships.
The dynamic duo believe this year's open doubles line up is a strong one and they will have to be playing their best tennis to take there third open title.
"We are playing pretty good tennis at the moment but tennis is a funny game," they said.
"The players in this year's event are no slouches and can produce that champagne tennis.
"It just all depends how you play on the day."
Last year's open doubles champion James Church, who partnered Slugger in winning last year's event, believes it's not out of Sluggers and Lynch's reach to take this year's opens title.
"They're a pretty good pair who knows each other's game," Church said.
"Experience does help in big events like this and they certainly have that."
Match conveyor Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher believes this year's club championships are expecting a good line up of players in all events.
"This year's Bathurst RSL's Club Championships is one of the highlights in the calendar year for our club and there have good numbers in the open, A and B grade events that are expected to attract a large crowd at the Eglinton complex," Schumacher said.
Head coach and co-ordinator of the tournament Rod Schumacher praised the Eglinton players for showing their true loyalty in making this year's club championships a special one.
"It's going to be a ripper of a club championships that are expecting to turn heads with all players vying for that golden title of being crowned club champion," Schumacher said.
Well folks the only place to be this Saturday is at Ego for what is going to be a cracker of a club championships.
So until next week it's Slugger signing off.
Good hitting.
