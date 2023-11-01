SOME of the state's best up and coming golfers are set to hit the Bathurst greens later this month for a major event.
The Bathurst Golf Club will host the 2023 Newman's Trainee Pro-Am on Monday, November 13, which will attract up to 60 of the best associate golfers.
And with a purse of $10,000, golfers are expected to come from interstate to compete in one of the largest one-day pro-am purse events in NSW.
James Hundy, the Bathurst Golf Club's associate professional (formerly trainee professional), is excited to see such a big golf event in town.
"An event of this nature, with the purse we've got, I'm pretty confident in saying this the largest one-day pro-am purse ever in NSW," he said.
"Only the state championships have a bigger prize purse.
"The amateurs are mainly made up of the sponsors plus a few other open entries. Whatever spots we have left we'll open up to the amateurs, mainly members."
Golfers will play 18 holes, with the professionals playing stroke play, while the amateurs stableford.
A breakfast and lunch will be put on for all golfers free of charge.
Hundy said associate pro-ams don't happen very often.
"Occasionally golf clubs will get together and put on associate pro-ams, when purses are significantly higher," he said.
"The better players tend to jump on because there's more prize money on offer."
Hundy said he's pleased to have Newman's Fuels and Buses coming as the naming rights sponsors.
He also thanked Ben Wilkins, who helped arrange Newman's coming on board.
Hundy said the public is more than welcome to attend on the day.
"I would be more than happy for people to come on the day to watch, to see a bit of a crowd," he said.
"There'll be some former tour of Australasia players who are now doing the pathway program here.
"There'll also be quite a few players in action who will make it as professional golfers."
