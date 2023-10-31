THE end is in sight for the multi-million-dollar, almost three-year widening and upgrade of the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan.
But before the finish line is reached, there will be two straight weeks of asphalting to get through.
Transport for NSW says 24-hour asphalting will start on Sunday, November 5 to put down the final layer along the entire length of the project.
The asphalting work plan, weather permitting, is:
Transport for NSW says that if asphalting is not completed by November 19, work will continue the following week.
Line-marking will take place once asphalting is completed.
Separate to the asphalting, work began on Tuesday, October 31 on the construction of a centre median between Eugenie Street and Napoleon Street.
Transport for NSW says this work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm and is expected to take two weeks to complete.
Throughout the asphalting and centre median construction, traffic will be moved between lanes to facilitate the work.
As well, traffic control, including stop/slow and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour, will be in place.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
FURTHER down the highway, traffic conditions are set to change during night work at Little Hartley as part of the Coxs River Road upgrade.
Transport for NSW says work will include relocating barriers along the southern side of the Great Western Highway and along Coxs River Road, and line-marking on the Great Western Highway and Coxs River Road.
Work will be carried out at night between 8pm and 5am from Thursday, November 2 and will take one night to complete, weather permitting.
Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place during work hours and drivers are asked to allow five minutes of extra travel time.
