Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Fortnight of asphalting for Kelso to Raglan Great Western Highway upgrade

Updated October 31 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The changing face of the Great Western Highway around Raglan over the past few years.
The changing face of the Great Western Highway around Raglan over the past few years.

THE end is in sight for the multi-million-dollar, almost three-year widening and upgrade of the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.