AFTER a slow beginning to the season, it's all starting to come together for Panorama Platypi under 14s.
The Kurt Hancock-coached outfit lost its opening game of the season, but has now bounced back to win its last four, with the most recent success at Jack Arrow Oval on Sunday the most impressive result yet.
Platypi put on nine tries to defeat the previously undefeated ladder leaders Wiradjuri Goannas, to put the Bathurst club in the box seat to claim a semi-final spot.
Hancock, who's coached his fair share of teams over the years, believes his team has been improving each and every week.
"There's a little bit to work on, which we'll do during the middle of the week, but the girls are starting to enjoy each other's company," he said.
"They're enjoying playing together and playing to win, which is really, really good."
Heading into Sunday's match against Lachlan in Bathurst, a win for the Platypi would put them in the box to claim a semi-final spot.
And it could, depending on results in the final round when the Bathurst club has a bye, give them a chance of taking out the minor premiership.
"I spoke to the girls about some of their goals and they wanted to finish third and that's looking possible now," he said.
"If we can finish in that top three and play some semi finals, anything can happen after that.
"They're just improving every week. From their first game to now, they've improved out of sight."
Heading into Sunday's match against Lachlan, Hancock is expecting a tough match against the competition's newest club.
"They're doing really well," he said.
"They've got a great halfback, a great fullback and some nice forwards.
"It is a bonus we're playing at home and I know the girls really enjoyed that challenge playing Dubbo, who were undefeated."
Platypi had gone through round three and four undefeated across all five grades, but that all ended when the under 16s suffered a 54-22 loss.
The under 12s won 46-6 and the under 18s got up 38-4.
