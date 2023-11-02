BIG plans for the 1880 Hotel have been held up by some big problems in recent weeks, but the owners and management team are hoping to soon be back on track.
The hotel, which was purchased by new owners in April this year, has recently been undergoing some cosmetic changes.
The old whiskey bar has become the transformative "Taste", which operates as a hole-in-the-wall coffee shop in the morning hours, and a cocktail bar at night, and the TAB area is set to become a ladies' lounge.
The pub will also be introducing specific colour schemes throughout, with coloured themes and accents running through particular areas in the hotel.
But all of this has been on hold of late due to some significant roadblocks.
"We've had all these other things pop up which has held that up a little bit," hotel manager Robby Brownlee said.
The most major being the closure of the beer garden, which has been unable to open for approximately three weeks while awaiting council approval.
As of Friday, October 27, the team were hoping to have the area reopened within the week.
"We've got all the compliances put in and everything has been done to move us forward," Mr Brownlee said.
While trying to wrangle the necessary paperwork, the team faced another challenge.
A water leak between the two floors of the building created some significant structural damage.
"The roof caving in was a bit unforeseen," Mr Brownlee said.
"It flooded the bistro, the roof and the lot."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
And though the damage was major, and the whole of the hotel had to close for almost three business days, the team is just looking forward to going onwards and upwards.
"I mean, it is what it is. It was unforeseen by us and there's nothing we could do to stop it, but we've just got to fix it and keep going," Mr Brownlee said.
The management team has also dealt with a few other setbacks following council's initial inspection after the hotel was first purchased.
Mr Brownlee said that these things will all be fixed in due time, and in the meantime, they are continuing with their initial renovation plans, as well as some exciting new ideas.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.