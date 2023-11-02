AS A young man he worked as a paper boy, where he'd suss out the criminal activity in Sydney on his daily runs.
Then in his 60s, he found a long-lost sister he never knew existed.
And there was so much more in between, which ultimately led Paul Anthony Zahra to live out his final months in Bathurst.
Born on May 27, 1937, Mr Zahra was the youngest of five to parents Norman and Ruby.
Growing up in Concord, Sydney, Mr Zahra never went much on school.
He attended Mortlake Public and then Croydon Park Public School until he was 15 years old, before leaving to begin his working career as a copy boy for Daily Mirror.
Mr Zahra would deliver copies of the paper all over Sydney, by foot or pushbike, and was very observant on his travels.
Later in life, he told stories of the "famous" criminals he had seen and the "bad coppers" of the day.
However, Mr Zahra did love a good story - and joke - which he would share with friends and family all the time.
He was never short of a yarn and a good laugh.
Mr Zahra had a few different jobs during his 20s, but it wasn't until he met and married Isobel Thomson that he decided it was time to find a steady job so he could provide for his family.
As many did in the 1960s, the couple first met at a dance. And then about a year later they ran into each other again at a party.
Fate had played it's part and the couple were married in 1966, then Mr Zahra began his 29-year stint with Government Busses, where we worked as a conductor, driver and inspector at different times.
After marrying, Mr and Mrs Zahra had three daughters; Janine, Catherine and Rebekah, who went on to have children of their own.
Giving Mr Zahra five beautiful grandchildren who he loved spending time with and sharing stories.
When he was in his 60s, Mr Zahra learnt of a family secret that had been kept quiet for decades - he had a sister.
His mother had given birth to a baby girl out of wedlock - which was considered scandalous in the early 1900s - and no one ever spoke of her.
So it wasn't until the 1990s that Mr Zahra met his oldest sister.
After retiring from the busses, Mr Zahra lived on the Central Coast, but moved to Bathurst in November 2022.
He was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and after putting up a strong fight, made the decision to move to Bathurst to be closer to his daughters.
Mr Zahra lived in a unit on Lambert Street for a short time before having to move into St Catherine's Catholic Healthcare facility.
And while taking a trip in the back of an ambulance isn't something most people enjoy, Mr Zahra made the most of his trips to the hospital and would look out the window and admire Bathurst's beautiful heritage buildings.
Mr Zahra enjoyed the final months of his life with his family nearby, watching his favourite movies 50s movies and keeping everyone at St Catherine's entertained with his jokes.
He died on September 30, 2023, with family and friends coming together to celebrate his life.
