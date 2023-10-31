On a very sunny but windy afternoon, 20 Bowlers formed 2 Games of Social Pairs and 2 Games of Social triples.
Game one, rink 16:
On the 6th end, Skip. Robert Bourke, Ian Shaw and Judy Rodenhuis scored 2 shots to draw equal at 8 shots all with Skip. Norm. Hayes, Barry McPherson and Scott Bennett. Team Bourke then led 19 shots to 13 shots over Team Hayes after the 15th end. Then both teams each scored 3 shots with Team Bourke being successful 22 shots to 16 against Team Hayes after the 21st end.
Game two, rink 17:
By winning 9 of the 11 ends played, Skip. Ray Noonan and Peter Drew were leading 13 shots to 5 shots over Skip. Michael Sewell and Denis Oxley. Continuing on playing great bowls, Ray and Peter then led 20 shots to 12 shots against Michael and Denis after the 20th end. Then by finishing with a great 6 shots, Ray and Peter were victorious 26 shots to 12 shots over Michael and Denis after the 21st end.
Game three, rink 18:
On the 8th end, Skip .Robert Lindsay and Joe Young scored a great 6 shots to lead 16 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Alan Clark and Kathy Evans, who scored 9 shots to 8 shots and were down 13 shots to 24 shots after the 18th end. They then scored 5 shots to 2 shots, but Robert and Joe won 26 shots to 18 shots over Alan and Kathy after the 21st end.
Game four, rink 19:
By scoring One shot on the 10th end Skip. Jim Grives, Paul Rodenhuis and Mick. Hope drew level at 6 shots all with Skip. Jack Smith, Annette McPherson and John McDonagh. On the 13th end, Jack with his last Bowl rested it against the Kitty, which was just touching the edge of the Rink, then by moving Jack's Bowl with a draw shot, Jim ended up with 3 shots. ( No doubt, Jim will remind his old School friend, Jack , of the 13th end quite regularly. ) Team Smith then scored one shot on the 17th end to be just down 15 shots to16 shots. Then, Team Grives scored 4 shots to 2 shots to lead 20 shots to 17 shots after the 20th end. On the last end Team Smith scored 3 shots to draw a great game of Lawn Bowls at 20 shots all with Team Grives after the 21st end.
Another sunny Spring day where 24 Bowlers played 2 games of Social pairs and 3 Games of Social Pairs.
Game one, rink 16:
After the 12th end, Skip. Ray Noonan and his Grandson, Braydan Noonan were just down10 shots to11 shots against Skip. John Archer and James Nau, who doubled their score to lead 22 shots to 10 shots after the 16th end. Although Ray and Braydan scored 8 shots to 4 shots, John and James were successful 26 shots to 18 shots after the 21st end.
Game two, rink 17:
Taking control of the game early, Skip. Garry Hotham and Barry McPherson led 11 shots to nil after the 5th end over our visitor, former Bathurstian Skip Robert Young and his brother, Joe Young, who were down 7 shots to 15 shots after the 11th end. Then Garry and Barry won 9 of the last 11 ends to be victorious 25 shots to 10 shots . Their winning margin of 15 shots won the Saturday Jackpot for Garry, Barry, Robert and Joe.
Game three, rink 18:
In this game of Triples, Skip. Bryan Bromfield, Ian Shaw and Margaret Miller, led 10 shots to 6 shots after the 11th end against Skip. Kevin Miller, Brian Burke and Anthony Morrissey. Then by scoring 12 shots to 5 shots Team Bromfield finally defeated Team Miller 22 shots to 11 shots after the 21st end.
Game four, rink 19:
Beginning well, Skip. Robert Bourke, John McDonagh and Bruce Rich, led 6 shots to 2 shots after the 4th end over Skip. Susie Simmons, Jim Grives and Paul Rodenhuis, who after the 11th end, led 10 shots to 9 shots. Then by combining very well, won the next 5 ends to lead 20 shots to 9 shots against Team Bourke, who scored 4 shots on the 17th end. After scoring 6 shots Team Simmons then scored a great 6 shots on the 21st end to win 32 shots to 13 shots over Team Bourke.
Game five, rink 20:
After the 8th end, Skip. Norm Hayes and Annette McPherson were leading 9 shots to 5 shots over Skip. Jack Smith and Judy Rodenhuis, who by scoring 7 shots to 4 shots were just down 12 shots to 13 shots after the 16th end. Then by winning the next 5 consecutive ends, Norm and Annette were successful 20 shots to 12 shots over Jack and Judy after the 21st end.
