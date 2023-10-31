By scoring One shot on the 10th end Skip. Jim Grives, Paul Rodenhuis and Mick. Hope drew level at 6 shots all with Skip. Jack Smith, Annette McPherson and John McDonagh. On the 13th end, Jack with his last Bowl rested it against the Kitty, which was just touching the edge of the Rink, then by moving Jack's Bowl with a draw shot, Jim ended up with 3 shots. ( No doubt, Jim will remind his old School friend, Jack , of the 13th end quite regularly. ) Team Smith then scored one shot on the 17th end to be just down 15 shots to16 shots. Then, Team Grives scored 4 shots to 2 shots to lead 20 shots to 17 shots after the 20th end. On the last end Team Smith scored 3 shots to draw a great game of Lawn Bowls at 20 shots all with Team Grives after the 21st end.

