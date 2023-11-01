EIGHT hours of eclectic music, art exhibitions, and great food, all in a relaxed atmosphere, are just some of the things that attendees can expect from the upcoming Peel Jam.
The Jam, which is now in its 12th consecutive year, will be held on Saturday, November 4, from the Peel Recreation Reserve.
The laid-back rural village setting has proven to be the perfect place for the Peel Jam, as it sets the scene for a cool, cruisy celebration of music.
Principal organiser Christine Porter, said the event will host a range of performers, all the way from students to seasoned professionals.
"We've got a cool, punk rock school band coming to play, they're called the Invisible Bees," Ms Porter said.
And the best part is that all the acts perform free of charge, just to be a part of the festival.
"We have scheduled a solid eight hours or more of music, with styles from rock, pop, rockabilly and country through to world, eclectic, folk, jazz, alternative and Indie," Ms Porter said.
"We love that so many talented musicians are willing to donate their talents to the Peel Jam, and are willing to travel to Peel from across the region and beyond to be involved."
To sweeten the Peel Jam pot, the event will also host an art exhibition in the old school house, the Reserve's Hall, with works by around 40 talented regional artists for sale.
There will also be a variety of market-style stalls, and food and beverage vendors so everyone can quench their thirst or satisfy their cravings.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase some Peel Jam merchandise, and other market merch on the day.
Entry into the event is $10 per person, or $20 for families, with all funds from ticket sales being donated to the conservation of the Peel Recreation Reserve.
Tickets are available at the gate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and Ms Porter said that she would recommend getting there from 11:30am for a 12pm start, to secure the best spot.
"If you want the best picnic spot, you've got to get there early," she said.
Ms Porter said she was hoping to see similar crowds to last year's event, which raised record funds for the old school house.
Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic if they choose, plus folding chairs or a rug to spread on the lawn.
Hats, sunscreen and all-weather gear are also encouraged, as there has been up to five millimetres of rain forecast for the day.
