Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Peel Jam will be held at Peel Recreation Reserve on Bathurst's outskirts

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 2 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EIGHT hours of eclectic music, art exhibitions, and great food, all in a relaxed atmosphere, are just some of the things that attendees can expect from the upcoming Peel Jam.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.