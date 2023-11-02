Western Advocate
Bathurst is in the race a year on

By Michael Cowley
November 3 2023 - 10:00am
The devastation at Kennerson Park 12 months ago. Picture supplied
We need a track in the region

- Jason Lyne

In a week when Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Rob Macaulay told the Western Advocate that Bathurst is "a very, very, very strong competitor" in the competition for the racetrack in the Central West, the old track's racing manager recalled exactly a year ago when floods first hit Kennerson Park.

