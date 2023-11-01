"He's a better chance of winning the Victoria Derby than I am of winning the lotto."
Tokyo Run could become the first Bathurst thoroughbred in around 40 years to win a Group 1, when he competes in the Victoria Derby at Flemington on Saturday, November 4.
Trainer Dean Mirfin is making the trip to Melbourne with his star runner, hoping the gelding will perform like he knows he can.
And while heading into the $2 million event as one of the outsiders of the 16-horse field, Mirfin said stranger things have happened.
"You never know, there's only one way to win these races and that's to compete in them," he said.
"He's a better chance of winning the Victoria Derby than I am of winning the lotto, and the prize money is about the same.
"We're going down there with a realistic view point; he's a roughie in the race and there's some very good horses in the race.
"But we're hopeful that he'll run very well and be competitive, we know he's a strong stayer so we think if the race is a toughly-run race he'll be there somewhere."
While Mirfin has had runners compete in exciting races, like the Kosciusko and Country Championship finals, being part of the prestigious Spring Carnival is something all trainers dream of.
With the Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup and of course the Melbourne Cup all featuring throughout the carnival, Mirfin is looking forward to enjoying the experience.
He said it's been a long time since he attended the Spring Carnival, and an even longer time since Bathurst had a horse participate in it, so he's hopeful Tokyo Run can do everyone proud.
"I have been down to that carnival many years ago when I worked for Bart Cummings, so it'll be interesting to go down and see what it's like now," he said.
"The last horse (from Bathurst) to do any good in a race like this for the carnival was called Rising Prince, he won the Cox Plate probably 40 years ago.
"He's probably the only Group 1 horse that's come from Bathurst and no horse has gone down and done anything like this since then."
Happy with where Tokyo Run is at in his preparation for the derby, Mirfin said his job now is to help his horse recover well from the trip interstate ahead of Saturday's event.
Mirfin said his staff have done an amazing job with the three-year-old gelding and the ball is now in his court.
"When we get down there our only ambition will be to help him recover from the trip and keep him nice and bright and well," he said.
"The staff have done a really good job with him; Angus and Eleanor, they both ride him and look after him so they'll be very excited about it as well, so hopefully he runs well for all of us."
Tokyo Run will sport the number 16 saddle cloth when he jumps from barrier eight in the 2023 Victoria Derby on Saturday, November 4, at 4.20pm.
