AS Labor is accused of taking money from new palliative care beds in Bathurst, the details of any such expansion are proving elusive.
Shadow minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor took the current Health Minister Ryan Park to task during a recent budget estimates meeting in NSW Parliament, telling him that "dedicated palliative care beds" will be cancelled at Bathurst Hospital due to Labor cuts.
Ms Taylor - who held the regional health ministry under the former Coalition government - told Mr Park that the Coalition "put money aside to fund five beds in Bathurst, but you haven't".
She told Mr Park that his government was cutting $150 million from palliative care funding, but Mr Park said Labor "will be spending $1.7 billion over four years" on palliative care and "that will be 6.8 per cent higher in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23".
"We will be increasing it again in 2024-25 by eight per cent," he said. "We're putting $93 million into capital investment for palliative care.
"What we have done is make sure that we have a budget that is sustainable."
A $500,000 package was announced by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole in early 2020 to fund two palliative care beds at Bathurst Hospital and the Western Advocate understands there are three beds at the hospital at the moment.
Then-Premier Dominic Perrottet made an announcement in mid-2022 of a $743 million palliative care boost for the state, on top of the $300m already spent in NSW each year, which would cover another 600 carers, including nurses, doctors and support staff, boost hospital capacity and pay for infrastructure.
New Premier Chris Minns confirmed in September, however, that $150 million of that package had been redirected within health.
"The main reason for that is the advice we got when we won [government] is to push that much money into palliative care wouldn't work, mainly because we didn't have enough people to work in the sector," he told 2GB.
The Advocate checked with the Western NSW Local Health District and the district said it was unaware of any planned expansion to palliative care services at Bathurst.
