STUDENTS from Raglan Public School, Bathurst West Public School, Oberon Public, Kelso Public, St Joseph's Portland, and St Philomena's Catholic Primary School came together for the Boys to the Bush Community Engagement Day.
The event was held on Wednesday, November 1, at Cubis Park in Eglinton, as a means to connect students from across the region before they transition into high school.
There were several engagement stations spread across the sporting oval, varying from traditional Indigenous activities, to those promoting positive physical and mental health.
Boys to the Bush were also giving away plenty of merchandise on the day, and attendees were able to take home a free hat, or try their luck at some of the prizes on offer.
There was a sausage sizzle to satisfy the hunger of the energetic school students, and plenty of water to quench their hard-earned thirst.
