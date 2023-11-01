Western Advocate
Man, 25, dies in Bathurst crash involving vehicle reported stolen

Updated November 2 2023 - 10:26am, first published 7:50am
ONE man has died and another two people were injured following a late night crash in Bathurst.

Local News

