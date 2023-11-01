ONE man has died and another two people were injured following a late night crash in Bathurst.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Lloyds Road at about 10pm on Wednesday, November 1 following reports of a single-vehicle accident.
There, they found a Jaguar XE in a nearby paddock. The vehicle is reported to have been stolen from the ACT on Tuesday.
Police say the vehicle had lost control 20 metres west of Vale Road, rolled, and ejected the driver before coming to rest in the paddock.
The 25-year-old male driver was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
Two passengers, a 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, were taken to Orange Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined, and a police investigation is under way into the circumstance surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report via the website.
