DESPITE an array of setbacks, The 1880 Hotel has been powering on with renovations, and there are some very big plans in the pipeline.
Since purchasing the business in April, 2023, Greg Brimble, who bought the venue with wife Rebecca, has been working closely with management staff to create some changes to the iconic venue.
These changes have included the installation of a hole-in-the-wall cafe, 'Taste', in the area that was once the whiskey bar.
This cafe operates of a morning, before transforming into a cocktail and wine bar for the busy evenings.
And, 1880 Hotel manager Robby Brownlee said that so far, 'Taste' has been tracking smoothly.
"Taste is up-and-going. It's not too bad, it's progressing along and slowly building itself," he said.
"Everything is tracking in the right direction."
This has all been a part of what will be a redirection for the hotel, with the main aim to become more family friendly.
One of the ways in which the venue will be transforming into a family-oriented space, is with the installation of a kids area at the back of the hotel.
"The big news for out here is ... we've just got a quote and we're looking at around a three-month period to put a children's playground in out the back," Mr Brownlee said.
And a fun addition for the females in town will be a ladies' lounge - The Rosé Room - which will be located in the former TAB room.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
With changes to the interior and exterior of the hotel coming soon, the need for a kitchen refresh has become more prominent.
With the new kitchen, patrons can expect a new menu and new staff.
"We've got a whole new kitchen ... the new chef starts next week, and the whole new team will be together in about three weeks," Mr Brownlee said.
"And we've got a whole new menu. It will be a little bit more modern and fresh. You'll still have your pub classics, still have all your favourites, but there will be some higher-end stuff, some nicer stuff."
The menu will also emphasise local ingredients where possible, with supplies from local producers being the focus.
And hotel management also hope to plant herb walls in the beer garden, to be used in food preparation and also brighten the space.
Out the back, there will also be a shift towards a greater focus on live entertainment, with acts booked for the majority of Friday and Saturday evenings.
This is all to showcase the quality of what Bathurst has to offer to the people of the city, and any visitors to the area.
