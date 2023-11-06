BATHURST'S population will grow by one-third over the next 20 years but the city has a dam that can go from full to near empty in less than four years, according to a newly released water plan.
The Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy aims to set out a blueprint to meet the region's water needs after a recent period in which a grinding drought was followed by severe flooding.
The document says Bathurst's predicted 34 per cent population growth in the next two decades will easily surpass Orange and Dubbo's projected 19 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.
But it says Bathurst faces water security concerns.
"The 2017-2020 drought was the worst on record for Bathurst and residents were placed on Level 4 water restrictions for an extended period," the document says.
"Following the drought, Bathurst Regional Council assessed what the economic impacts would have been if Level 5 and Level 6 water restrictions had been applied, or if the city had run out of water.
"Bathurst's Level 4 restriction is the last level that impacts residential consumption only.
"Additional restrictions beyond that level will mean that significant parts of the economy would be affected.
"The analysis revealed that Level 6 restrictions would have resulted in a 40 per cent decline in economic output and employment.
"If the system had failed, economic output and employment would have reduced by 90 per cent."
The document says a key challenge for all levels of government is to ensure that growth in the region is sustainable and "this includes ensuring access to reliable and secure water supplies, while retaining and enhancing the character of the environment, towns and cities and the surrounding region".
Bathurst Regional Council's Chifley Dam graph shows the storage went from full in late 2016 to under 30 per cent in early 2020 before it began the march back to 100 per cent.
Under the extreme water restrictions introduced by council in early 2020, gardens could only be watered using buckets or watering cans and only on Wednesdays and Sundays for 30 minutes.
The Macquarie-Castlereagh Regional Water Strategy, which has been prepared by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, says the daily flows from council-owned dams (such as Chifley Dam) were amended during the 2017-2020 drought "to prolong water for the large regional cities of Bathurst and Orange and surrounding towns".
"We heard from councils that the process for making these amendments was long and cumbersome, resulting in a depletion of the remaining water available for towns and impacting on their water security," the document says.
"We heard from landholders downstream of the dams that reductions in the flow releases impacted the environment and placed stress on stock and domestic users.
"There needs to be greater clarity and transparency around how the operation of these dams may need to change to share water under an extreme event in accordance with the priorities of the Water Management Act 2000."
As reported by the Western Advocate recently, the regional water strategy also floats the idea of taking from the Coxs River near Lithgow or from the Lachlan Valley to help meet the thirst of Bathurst's growing population.
