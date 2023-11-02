Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Members of Precision Martial Arts and Pollet's Martial Arts win medals at ISKA World Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 2 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PLETHORA of Bathurst martial artists took the world stage on the weekend, coming home with plenty of medals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.