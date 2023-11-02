A PLETHORA of Bathurst martial artists took the world stage on the weekend, coming home with plenty of medals.
Members of both the Precision Martial Arts and Pollet's Martial Arts competed in the three-day event in Sydney, with over 1400 entrants from over 40 countries across the world competing.
Pollet's had 18 martial artists take home medals, while Precision had seven.
Ian Pollet, from Pollet's Martial Arts, said it was fantastic to see his students perform so well on the world stage.
"It's scary enough just to compete in any tournament, but to compete at the international level where there's so much talent from all over the place, it certainly shows the strength we have in the country," he said.
"Whether it's karate, Muay Thai and all the things they do in martial arts, they were very good."
He said the competition was tough.
"There was a lot of things there, but of course our kids from the country did exceptionally well," he said.
"We had kids winning not just one type of division but two, three or four.
"A lot of kids from Bathurst, from the young age to the adults, they seemed to really impress me as a coach.
"They represented Australia in such a strong minded way."
Taylor Sargent, from Precision, said her martial artists had been training non-stop, whether at the dojo or at home.
"In the lead up to the World Cup the team trained in three to six classes per week, as well as training at home," she said.
"This was our biggest competition for the year.
"The team competed in several smaller competitions throughout the year in preparation for the World Cup.
"We are very proud of our team and how they performed. Every member showed outstanding skills, heart and sportsmanship.
"They are very deserving of their amazing results."
