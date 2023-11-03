Here's the news: Our Indigenous programming is expanding

THE addition of the National Indigenous News-in-Review, Mondays at 7pm, continues 2MCE community radio's increase in Indigenous programming.
National Indigenous News-in-Review is produced by the National Indigenous Radio Service in Brisbane and is delivered through the community radio network.
It is a weekly news and current affairs program that provides a platform for in-depth coverage of issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
It aims to provide balance to mainstream coverage, while also informing and entertaining all Australians.
Recent topics have included Indigenous Languages Week, a challenge to the NSW Basin Plan, Sky Songs from William Barton, and an update on the Youpla (Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund) scheme.
RECENT TUNED IN COLUMNS:
National Indigenous News-in-Review is another example of the high quality programming available on community and Indigenous radio.
Other Indigenous programming you can hear on 2MCE includes the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Chart Countdown at 8pm Monday, featuring tracks from contemporary artists such as Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy, The Kid Laroi and Baker Boy.
On Friday at 9pm, you'll hear Deadly Beats, a showcase of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from the urban music genre.
It's presented by long-time hip hop and R and B artist Michael Collard, also known as "Big Sexy", out of Radio Adelaide.
You can hear artists such as Dallas Woods, Miiesha, Street Warriors and Electric Fields.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app.
If there is Indigenous programming or music you would like to hear more of on 2MCE, please contact the station via 2mce@csu.edu.au or 6338 4790.
