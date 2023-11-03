Western Advocate
Here's the news: Our Indigenous programming is expanding | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
November 4 2023 - 9:00am
Here's the news: Our Indigenous programming is expanding
THE addition of the National Indigenous News-in-Review, Mondays at 7pm, continues 2MCE community radio's increase in Indigenous programming.

