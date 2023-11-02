IT'S likely to be one of oldest sports on earth and now you can come give it a go in Bathurst.
Historical evidence suggest the sport of archery is at least 10,000 years old, but it could be even older, with discovered arrowhead flints dating back as far as 70,000 years.
Archery has come a long way since then though and you give can it a go this weekend right here in Bathurst.
The Bathurst Archery Festival will be held on November 4-5, at the Bathurst Archers' range on Boundary Road.
And while there'll be up to 120 archers from across the state participating in competition, there will be four come and try sessions on each day.
"Come and visit us during the festival, perhaps even try archery for the first time," Bathurst Archers president Kellie May said.
"Our come and try sessions will be available on November 4-5, costing $10 for an hour.
"To book your spot in a session visit our Facebook page and complete the online booking link.
"We look forward to meeting you."
There'll also be demonstrations of Ottoman style archery and English war bow.
The festival is a great opportunity for archers to experience a field course with a mix of targets set at different distances and there's even two and three dimensional dinosaur targets.
Gates open at 9am on each day.
Further details including registration, and costs are available on the club's Facebook page.
