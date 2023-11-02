Cindy Perfect was dare I say it, Saturday Perfect.
She compiled 44 points to romp home from Mary Housler (39) and Lousea Johnston (33).
Brian Hope was the Saturday A grade standout courtesy of a fine 43 points to hold off Damain Bourke by a solitary shot, Ben McCrossin rounded out third on 38 points while the scratch went to Darrell Bourke with 31 points.
Glen Writer and Simon Quintner couldn't be separated in B grade after both players tied on 41 points, in the end the photo finish went to the 'Dragon' Writer.
Anthony Johnston managed third on 40 points and the scratch went to the consistent Geoff Arrow with 22 points.
Perfect and Housler were a formidable combination in posting 49 points to win the 2BBB by a stroke over Glen Writer and Tim Hulme. Hope teamed with Brian Heffernan to win the scratch (38).
Mark 'Uncle Dan' Pinkerton is whittling the handicap away after another dominant display saw him shoot 40 points to salute in Thursday's A grade stableford.
Peter Chaffey (38) and Paul Oxley (37) grabbed vouchers, a nice even par round gifted the scratch to Steve McDonald.
Glen Writer was definitely on song over the last seven days, this time a brilliant 43 points saw him take the B grade honors, Jim Vickers and Lawrie Price signed for third after both had 39 points, 24 points enabled Shane Daunt to win the scratch.
Gabby Volk had every reason to 'crack the bubbles' thanks to 39 points and the victory, hot on her heels were Sarah Thompson and Chris Burke (37) Pinkerton was ably supported by Mick Locke as they returned 48 points to win the 2BBB on a countback over Price and David Maher.
McDonald and Darrell Bourke were anointed as the scratch champions with 43 points.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.