It's a worrying thought: we've got the world's largest coal port | Eco News

By David Ashton
November 4 2023 - 11:00am
Coal at Newcastle. File picture by Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE is the world's largest coal port and the coal shipped through it is Australia's largest contribution to global carbon pollution - when burned, it contributes over one per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, almost as much as Australia's total domestic emissions (ie, cars, power stations, etc).

