Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Disability Advocacy NSW (DA) supports people with disability to get a fair go.
We stand beside people with disability to help them know their rights, sort out issues, and be fully included in the community.
We focus on empowering clients to navigate the legal and social systems to achieve fair outcomes.
Our free individual advocacy services support people with disability across two-thirds of NSW, including right here in Bathurst, making us the largest individual advocacy disability organisation in the state.
We are strongly committed to regional, rural and remote areas in NSW.
Our local disability advocates are on the ground and we understand first-hand the needs of these communities and the people who live here.
We can help people with disability get fair treatment with:
We're also focused on increasing people's ability to stand up for themselves through self-help tools and support and creating society-wide change to make systems and communities more fair, respectful and inclusive.
DA is part of Advocacy Law Alliance, an organisation working to achieve fairness and equity for disadvantaged groups in the community.
Phone 6332 2100.
Find us on Facebook!
Check out our website for useful information and resources: da.org.au.
WE will be celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023 with a Great Aussie BBQ Lunch on Thursday, November 30 at the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre, 96 Russell Street, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.
Meet up with your local disability advocates from Disability Advocacy NSW.
We've got Boys to the Bush helping on the barbie.
We've got the team from Social Futures NDIS and the crew from the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre. It's all free.
RSVP by phoning 6332 4866.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.