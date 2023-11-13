IT could be at least another seven months before construction wraps up on the water harvesting scheme, as Bathurst Regional Council continues to chase approvals.
The construction timeline now has work slated for completion in May, 2024, which is around 18 months after the contractor arrived at the water filtration plant.
At the time, it was thought the construction could be completed within 12 months, but there have been delays.
The project is an important one for Bathurst's overall water security, with it estimated to be capable of providing a third of the region's water supply per year.
While construction is moving ahead, council is still caught up in the approvals process for parts of the scheme, although it is hoped that will be finalised soon.
Director of Engineering Services Darren Sturgiss said it's a matter that has been ongoing for more than two years when he gave an update on the project on November 1, 2023.
"Work is certainly continuing on that project currently. The anticipated current completion date is May next year," he said.
"I will note that the state government is still working with council with regard to a section 60 approval to incorporate that water into the filtration plant, which has been ongoing for now two and a half years as an application process, so we're very close to having that finalised.
"Also, work, in terms of across the river area, still also has not had final approval. We're detailing that at the moment with various government departments involved."
Water harvesting was first floated as a possibility in August, 2019 when councillors were looking for ways to shore up water supplies in times of drought.
The design and approvals stage was the biggest hurdle for council, taking years to overcome so construction could commence in December, 2022.
