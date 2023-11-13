FORMER Metro Cinemas Bathurst projectionist Cameron Drew has a new honour to enjoy.
After receiving the award for best editing in an Australian short film at the Flickerfest 2022 Awards, Mr Drew has just been recognised for his work on an international advertising campaign.
The former Bathurst resident and now film editor won the award for best film and TV production when the annual SAE (School of Audio Engineering) International Awards were held in Cologne, Germany.
"I had just finished boxing, and I checked my phone, and I noticed I'd received this email that said I'd won - I was super-stoked," Mr Drew said of the win.
"It's pretty wild and quite an honour to say I've been recognised by the SAE international community."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Drew won his award for his work on the Kia Seltos advertising campaign (featuring the music of American rapper and singer Jack Harlow) which was played globally at the start of 2023.
He said the editing process, which took two weeks to complete, was far from straightforward.
"It was a fun project to be a part of, but it was also the toughest job I've ever worked on.
"The director and I had about 60 hours of footage to go through, and it wasn't scripted either. When you watch the ad, it has a cool flow to it, but it took a lot of time to get it down to under a minute."
The SAE International Awards celebrate the best alumni and student work from SAE's 48 campuses around the world.
Mr Drew, an ex-Stannies student, studied the accelerated two-year Bachelor of Film Production at SAE Byron Bay.
He told the Western Advocate last year that he "started off making seconds-long advertisements for social media, but it's developing into helping tell bigger and better stories; I live for the passion projects".
Here are three other ex-locals enjoying success in their fields.
Bestseller Petronella McGovern has written three books and regularly returns to town to talk about them. "It's lovely to come back," she said last year. "It's nice to see everyone and have the memories. I'm staying in the hotel just near where I grew up on George Street. That's nice."
Former St Stanislaus' College student Tom Hooper was selected for the Wallabies squad for this year's World Cup. "Bathurst holds a really big place in my heart," he said. "All of my mates back home were so supportive when I made the team, and without my transition through Stannies and the Central West, I wouldn't be where I am today."
Kelso High graduate Gabrielle Brady is a filmmaker who has lived all over the world. In 2018, her work Island Of The Hungry Ghosts was named the best documentary feature at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.