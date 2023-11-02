Bathurst Hockey Association achieved a first when it sent two teams the NSW Hockey Indoor State Open Women's Championships last month.
Never before had two Bathurst teams appeared at the state championships in a single edition, with a team in division one and another in division two.
Played at Goulburn, Bathurst 2 put in a strong performance in its division to qualify, just missing out on a spot in the final after suffering a defeat to Parkes in the semi-final.
It was a solid performance considering many of the girls in the team hadn't played indoor hockey before.
Bathurst 2 coach Jess Watterson said she was pleased with how well her team performed.
"We had a really hard pool," she said.
"We were running fourth in our pool and then we won and went up to second. We then had to play Parkes in the semi-finals."
"I think it was really good to take two teams.
"We originally didn't have enough to make two teams, so we just did the ring around and everyone said they were keen."
Watterson said it was great to see Bathurst take two teams for the first time and believe it was a great experience for some of the girls who hadn't played indoor hockey before.
"We even had a few under 18s girls, which was even better, to try and get them to have a go," she said.
Parkes would take home gold, after defeating Sydney East in the final 2-1.
Bathurst 1 missed out on a play-off spot, after finishing bottom and winless in its group.
Players in the Bathurst 1 featured a blend of Bathurst and Canberra players, however, Tamsin and Jye Bunt were unavailable due to the former's Canberra Chill commitments.
The Bathurst 2 team featured a number of more experienced players including the likes of the aforementioned Watterson, Maddie Tattersall, Erin and Izzy Cobcroft, Kelly Baker and Sophie Conroy.
It provided an opportunity for the senior girls to mentor some of the first-timers including Kelsey Richards, Georgia Milligan, Morgan Still and Hannah Nunn.
