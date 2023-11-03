Western Advocate
Throwback: A look at Kelso High's Class of 2015 graduation

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
November 3 2023 - 7:38pm
This week the Western Advocate takes a look back at the Year 12 Kelso High Class of 2015's graduation evening. Before the big event, the students gathered in Kings Parade for their official photos with their families and friends.

