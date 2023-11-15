Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Brayden Ian North, 30, in Bathurst Court on drug possession charge

By Court Reporter
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:08am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN caught with a drug substance, who told police that he was holding it for a friend, has been told by a magistrate that he must now wear the consequences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.