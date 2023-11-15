A MAN caught with a drug substance, who told police that he was holding it for a friend, has been told by a magistrate that he must now wear the consequences.
Brayden Ian North, 30, of McGrath Street, Bathurst, appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on Friday, November 3, charged with the supply and possession of a prohibited drug.
The matter was initially set down for hearing, but it was vacated after North pleaded guilty to the possession of a prohibited drug.
On that basis, the police withdrew the supply charge.
North was arrested on December 23 last year by police conducting a drug operation at a CBD hotel.
Police said North came to their attention after a drug detection dog provided a positive indication.
He was searched and police said they located two small resealable bags containing plant matter, which appeared to be a mushroom.
It was later tested by police and returned a result for psilocybin, which is found in magic mushrooms.
The weight was two grams and police prosecutor Sergeant Pearce said the prosecution accepts it was consistent with possession for personal use, rather than supply.
Accepting the matter was one of possession, Magistrate Ellis said North's antecedents were "concerning" as his criminal history included matters involving drug supply, drug possession and the proceeds of crime.
Ms Ellis said she was keen to hear defence submissions on whether the Section 5 threshold (where there is no alternative other than jail) had been crossed.
She said she was of the opinion that the threshold had been crossed, adding she was not re-sentencing North on his history but that it appeared he had no appreciation for the illegality of drugs as he continued to reoffend.
Ms Ellis said she was considering a sentencing assessment report "because it's a serious matter" made more so because of North's history.
North's solicitor, Ms Machisa, told the court that she had been instructed that the substance belonged to a friend and, on the night in question, the friend had passed it to North, who put it in his pocket.
"In no way did he intend to purchase the substance," she said.
Ms Machisa said North undertook rehabilitation in 2017 as part of his bail and since then has abstained from drug use, turned his life around, gained meaningful employment and has a long-term partner.
She said his employer speaks highly of him and, since his previous offending over eight years ago, North "hasn't come on the police radar".
"It was just an idiotic, stupid mistake," she said.
Referring to police documents tendered to the court, Ms Ellis noted North "refused to disclose details" of the other offender.
"He has to wear it," she said of North.
Ms Machisa told the court North was drunk at the time.
"That's not an excuse, but to give context, he was significantly intoxicated at the time; had been drinking all day," she said.
"He did not notice who gave him the item. He put the item in his pocket to assist a friend."
Ms Machisa said his friends were "only using cannabis, and he had never seen such a drug before".
"He has no desire to use the drug," she said.
She said she wasn't against a sentencing assessment report, which she said would greatly assist her client.
Ms Ellis said to North, who was present for the proceedings, that while she was of the view the Section 5 threshold had been crossed, the court would give him the benefit of a sentencing assessment report.
"Your history hurts you," she told North.
"I'm not re-sentencing you, but it heightens my concern. I'm very concerned you are returning to your old lifestyle," she said, as North shook his head.
"There is no point in shaking your head," she said to him.
"Rather than putting you in custody, I'm providing you with the benefit of a SAR [Sentencing Assessment Report]."
Ms Ellis said the fact "you were drinking also worries me", adding there were "so many flags".
"This does carry a two-year term of imprisonment," she said.
"You might think it's a low grade charge. I do not."
North will be sentenced on November 22.
