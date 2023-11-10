Western Advocate
Watch

Bathurst High's 2023 Redtember raised $60,000 for Ronald McDonald charity

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FOLLOWING a phenomenal fundraising effort in 2022, setting a goal to surpass $50,000 in donations for Redtember was, to put it mildly, "quite ambitious."

